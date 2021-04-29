Vijay Fans’ Gesture Amid Second Wave Of COVID-19 Pandemic Wins Hearts

Thalapathy Vijay fans have become the new sensation of town. The actor's fans and members of Vijay Makkal Iyakkam, best known for their welfare activities have now come forward to extend help to the general public amid the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

Reportedly, a few fans from Tamil Nadu's Virudhachalam (Cuddalore district) have provided 10 oxygen cylinders, 1000 gloves, 200 N95 masks to doctors, 1000 three-layer masks for staff and patients of a government hospital. A few pictures from the donation ceremony have also gone viral on social media. Fans and followers of Thalapathy from other areas of the state are highly excited as they share pictures from the ceremony while appreciating the sweet gesture.

Also Read: Thalapathy 65: Team To Wrap Up Georgia Schedule By April 26; Vijay & Pooja Hegde To Shoot For A Dance Number?

Let us tell you that this is not the first time Vijay fans have been of service to the general public. Earlier, the die-hard fans of Thalapathy have indulged in social service during the Chennai-Kerala floods and the first wave of COVID-19 pandemic. Talking about their idol, in 2020, the actor had contributed a massive Rs 1.30 crore to the COVID-19 relief fund.

Also Read: Thalapathy 65 Goes On Floors In Georgia; First Picture Featuring Vijay Takes The Internet By Storm

On the work front, Vijay has returned to Chennai after wrapping up the first schedule of his next #Thalapthy65 in Georgia. Written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the film stars Pooja Hegde as the female lead. Notably, she will be making a comeback in Kollywood after almost 10 years of her debut film Mugamoodi (2012). Though there is no confirmation, reports are rife that the team has zeroed in on Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui as the main antagonist.

The technical team of #Thalapathy65 includes music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Nanban cinematographer Manoj Paramahamsa.