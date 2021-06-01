Vijay Fans Honour COVID-19 Frontline Workers, Receive Huge Appreciation

Fans of Thalapathy Vijay have been indulging in some major philanthropic activities amid COVID-19 pandemic. In April, the actor's fans and members of Vijay Makkal Iyakkam were seen coming forward to extend help to the needy amid the second wave of pandemic.

A few fans from the Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu even provided essentials including oxygen cylinders, gloves, N95 masks to doctors, and three-layer masks to staff and patients of a government hospital. A few pictures of the same had also gone viral on social media with many appreciating their selfless efforts. Well after providing daily essentials to the needy and organising a blood donation camp in Coimbatore, the fans have yet again made headlines with another sweet gesture.

Reportedly, to kick-start Vijay's birthday celebration, the Pudukottai fans presented gold coins to frontline COVID-19 workers including doctors, nurses, ambulance drivers, technicians and sanitary workers. For the unversed, Thalapathy will be ringing in his 47th birthday on June 22. Well, a few pictures from the event have also gone viral on social media and netizens can't stop praising the fans and the actor, who they think is also working for good deeds. According to media reports, the fan association will be providing free food throughout the month of June.

On a related note, the shoot of Vijay's next #Thalapathy65 has been halted owing to the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown imposed in Tamil Nadu. The film directed by Nelson Dilipkumar has Pooja Hegde as the leading lady. Backed by Sun Pictures, the technical team of #Thalapathy65 includes music composer Anirudh Ravichander and cinematographer Manoj Paramahamsa. On the other hand, Vijay will be joining hands with Vamshi Paidipally for #Thalapathy66. Though the director has confirmed the project, an official announcement from the makers is awaited.