Vijay Files A Law Suit Against His Parents & Others; Seeks A Ban On Meetings Using His Name

The reports regarding the fallout between Vijay and his parents had made headlines a couple of months back. The Master actor had a major rift with his father SA Chandrasekhar after the latter tried to convert the Vijay Fans Association into a political party. Reportedly, Vijay has now filed a lawsuit against his parents and others.

As per the reports, the actor has filed a civil suit in a city court against 11 respondents including his father SA Chandrasekhar and mother Shoba Chandrasekhar, seeking to restrain them from conducting any kind of meetings in his name. In the civil suit, Thalapathy Vijay has also declared that he is in no way associated with any of these gatherings.

Earlier, Vijay had issued a statement against converting his fans club into a political party, named All India Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam. Even though initially it was believed that the actor is foraying into politics, Vijay later made it clear that he has no such intentions. However, the actor's statement finally confirmed that all is not well between him and his parents.

"I don't have any connection directly or indirectly with the political statements that my father has issued. I'm not bound to follow my father's political aspirations. I request my fans not to join the party that my father has started. If anyone tries to misuse my name, photo, or my fan clubs for their political aspirations, I will take necessary actions against them," Vijay said in the statement.

However, SA Chandrasekhar later addressed the media and opened up about the issues between him and Vijay. The senior filmmaker suggested that Vijay is currently stuck in a 'poisonous' circle, and the people who are with him now are using his popularity for their personal benefits. He added that these people have used social media to portray that whatever Vijay's father is doing, is against the actor.