Vijay Meets Jayam Ravi At A Wedding Reception, Video Takes The Internet By Storm

Tamil superstar Vijay is currently busy shooting for his forthcoming film Beast. If reports are to be believed, the cast and crew of the actioner might head to Russia for the next schedule. The actioner's first schedule was shot in Georgia. The team members including Thalapathy and Pooja Hegde are presently shooting important sequences and a dance number in Chennai.

Well, with several speculations doing the rounds about the film's release and updates, what has caught the attention of netizens is a video featuring Vijay and Jayam Ravi that has surfaced online. In the 5-second video, the two actors can be seen striking a pose as they get clicked by the shutterbugs at a wedding reception.

The duo is also seen interacting with each other and this indeed has won hearts. Young actor Vikram Prabhu can also be spotted in the viral video.

Interestingly, the video has reminded many of Bigil's audio launch where Vijay wore a similar casual outfit. Fans and followers of the actor, who are currently awaiting an update of Beast are super happy to see him in the short video. Reportedly, Vijay attended the reception with politician Kalanidhi Maaran, who is also backing his current project.

Watch The Video Here

Coming back to Beast, the film's first single will reportedly be out on the occasion of Diwali. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the track's lyrics are being penned by actor-lyricist Sivakarthikeyan. The actioner marks Pooja Hegde's comeback film in Kollywood. Director-turned-actor Selvaraghavan will be seen as the main antagonist. The other cast members of the film include Yogi Babu, Aparna Das, Shine Tom Chacko, VTV Ganesh, Lilliput Faruqui and Ankur Ajit Vikal.

Backed by Kalanithi Maran under Sun Pictures, the film's first and second posters were released on Vijay's 47th birthday (June 22).

On a related note, Jayam Ravi recently wrapped up the shoot of Ponniyin Selvan. Directed by Mani Ratnam, the period drama also features Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, Karthi, Trisha and Aishwarya Lekshmi in the lead roles.