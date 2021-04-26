Vijay Meets Vivekh’s Family As He Returns To Chennai After Wrapping Up 1st Schedule Of Thalapathy 65

Versatile actor Vivekh's demise has indeed left a huge void in the entertainment world which can never be filled. Fans and followers of the actor are still finding it hard to contemplate the fact that the star is no more. The 59-year-old comedian breathed his last on April 17 in Chennai after suffering a massive heart attack. He was cremated with complete state honours as announced by the Tamil Nadu government.

While several actors from different film industries had condoled Vivekh's untimely death, many questioned Thalapathy Vijay for not sending across condolence messages to the family through any of his social media handles. Apparently, the actor was shooting for his forthcoming film #Thalapathy65 in Georgia when the unfortunate incident happened and he couldn't make it to his good friend's funeral owing to COVID-19 restrictions.

Well now, after returning to Chennai post wrapping up the first schedule of the film, the actor has met Vivekh's family to express his condolences and pray for the deceased. Several fans and followers have been sharing the news on social media, with many thanking the actor for his heartfelt gesture for his dear friend.

For the unversed, Vijay and Vivekh shared a beautiful camaraderie off and on-screen. The duo worked in several hit films including Bigil (2019), Thamizhan (2002), Kuruvi (2008), Kushi (2000), Thirumalai (2003), Aathi (2006), Badri (2001), Youth (2002) and Shahjahan (2001) among others. Notably, Vivekh has been a major source of support to Thalapathy. The late actor had time and again expressed his love and support for the superstar through his speeches.