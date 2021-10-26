Vijay Pays Entry Tax Of Rs 32 Lakh For Rolls Royce Ghost, Requests Court To Expunge Remarks Made Against Him

Master actor Thalapathy Vijay has yet again appealed to the Madras High Court to expunge the harsh remarks made against him by Justice SM Subramaniam in July 2021.

Counsel Vijay Narayan, who appeared on behalf of the actor informed the court that he has paid the full entry tax for his Rolls Royce Ghost, imported from England in 2012. Narayan reportedly submitted that the previous order had remarks which created negative publicity for his client (Vijay). He also added that the actor did not evade tax payment and was in fact exercising his constitutional right to challenge the levy of tax. He further solicited on expunging the judge's comment about being a 'reel life hero'.

Hearing the actor's counsel, senior justice Pushpa asked the actor whether the remarks had benefited him, to which he answered that it hurt him and all he did was hire a lawyer and file a case, which is not a sin. The bench has reserved the order for a later date.

In July, Subramaniam had criticized Vijay when the latter sought an exemption from paying tax for his vehicle. Ordering the actor to pay a fine of Rs 1 lakh in addition to the entry tax for his car, the judge said that he is expected to pay tax punctually and actors who are seen as real heroes by the society should try to be one.

The court had then stated, "In the state of Tamil Nadu, cinema heroes rose as rulers of the state and therefore, the people are under the impression that they are the real heroes. Thus they are not expected to behave like reel heroes. Tax invasion is to be construed as an anti-national habit, attitude and mindset and unconstitutional. The actors who portray themselves as anti-corruption crusaders in movies to bring social justice in the society, are evading tax and acting in a privileged manner, which is not in accordance with the provisions of the law."