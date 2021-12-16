Vijay's Beast: Selvaraghavan's Character In The Nelson Directorial Is Revealed!

Thalapathy Vijay recently wrapped up the shooting of his highly anticipated upcoming project, Beast. The movie, which marks the star's first collaboration with director Nelson Dilipkumar, is currently in its post-production stage. As reported earlier, the popular actor-filmmaker Selvaraghavan is playing the lead antagonist in Beast, thus sharing the screen with Vijay for the first time.

Interestingly, the sources close to the project have now revealed some exciting updates on Selvaraghavan's character in the movie. If the reports are to be believed, the actor-filmmaker is playing the role of a supremely-intelligent computer hacker with extreme dark shades in the movie. Selvaraghavan's character will raise major challenges to the protagonist played by Vijay, who is an intelligence agent.

From the reports, it is evident that the filmmaker's character in Beast is not a cliche villain. Along with Selvaraghavan, Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko and John Vijay will appear in the other major negative roles in the Vijay starrer.

In a recent interview given to a Malayalam media, Shine Tom Chacko had revealed that he has a very interesting scene with Thalapathy Vijay in Beast, in which both of them will converse in Urdu. According to the talented actor, Vijay especially learned the Urdu language to get his dialogues right in this particular scene.

As reported earlier, the makers are planning to have a grand theatrical release for Beast, in Summer 2022. In that case, the movie will hit the screens as Vijay's first release of next year. The promotional activities of the Nelson Dilipkumar directorial are expected to be kickstarted with the release of its official teaser, which is expected to be revealed on New Year's eve.

Beast, which is touted to be an action-comedy will feature Pooja Hegde as the female lead. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the songs and original score for the Thalapathy Vijay starrer. The highly anticipated project is bankrolled by the prestigious banner Sun Pictures.