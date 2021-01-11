Vijay’s Master To Simbu’s Eeswaran, Kollywood Films We Can’t Wait To Watch On Pongal 2021!

Master

One of the major highlights of Pongal 2021 releases is definitely Thalapathy Vijay's Master. The action-thriller which was earlier slated to release on April 9, 2020, was later postponed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown. Master saw the light of the day after incessant requests from fans, who have been eagerly waiting for the film's release since 8 months now. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film features Vijay Sethupathi as the antagonist.

Backed by Xavier Britto under XB Film Creators in association with Seven Screen Studio, Master will also feature Malavika Mohanan, Nassar, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Sriman, Andrea Jeremiah, Sanjeev, Srinath, VJ Ramya and Azhagam Perumal essaying key roles. The film is releasing on January 13, 2021.

Eeswaran

It's a double treat for Simbu fans! The celebrated actor's rural drama Eeswaran directed by Suseenthiran will be releasing on January 14, 2020. On the other hand, the motion poster of his film with Venkat Prabhu will also be releasing on the same day.

Touted to be one of the promising films of the year, Eeswaran is backed by Balaji Kapa, KV Durai and MD Sharafudeen under their banners Madhav Media and D Company. Starring Nidhhi Aggerwal, Bharathiraja, Nandita Swetha, Harish Uthaman, Bala Saravanan and Aruldoss, the music for the film is composed by Thaman.

Bhoomi

Interestingly, Jayam Ravi has decided to go the unconventional way this time as his highly awaited film Bhoomi will be releasing on OTT platform. Ravi's 25th venture will be releasing on Disney+ Hotstar on January 14. In the film directed by Lakshman, the actor will be seen essaying the role of a young man who leaves behind a career as an astronaut, to become a farmer.

Bhoomi will mark his third outing with the director after Romeo-Juliet (2015) and Bogan (2017). Starring Nidhhi Agerwal in an important role, the action-entertainer is backed by Sujatha Vijaykumar (Jayam Ravi's mother-in-law) under her production banner Home Movie Makers.