Vijay’s Net Worth, Current Remuneration And Annual Income Will Blow Your Mind!

Vijay’s Net Worth And Annual Income

According to reports, Vijay's net worth is close to Rs 400 crore while his income per year stands between Rs 100-200 crore. The actor has been in close association with celebrated brands including Coca Cola which reportedly fetches him deals worth Rs 10 crore each.

Remuneration

Though it is said that Vijay has been receiving a remuneration between Rs 18-20 crore per film, grapevine suggests that he charged Rs 80 crore for his previous venture Master. Interestingly, the star is charging Rs 100 crore for Nelson Dilipkumar's Beast, which is impressive and fair considering Master's super success. Though there is no official confirmation, reports are rife that Vijay has surpassed Rajinikanth's record by becoming the highest-paid Tamil actor. For the unversed, Rajini had charged Rs 90 crore for Darbar that released in 2020.

Brownie Fact

Interestingly, Vijay who is also a motorhead is a proud owner of multiple luxury cars including Rolls-Royce Ghost (Rs 7-8 crore), Audi A8 (Rs 1.58 crore), BMW series 5 (close to Rs 70 lakh), BMW X6 (Rs 90 lakh) and Mini Cooper (Rs 35 lakh).

Beast

On the professional front, Vijay will star opposite Pooja Hegde in Beast backed by Sun Pictures.