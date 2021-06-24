Vijay’s Net Worth, Current Remuneration And Annual Income Will Blow Your Mind!
Popular by the epithet Thalapathy, Vijay celebrated his birthday recently (June 22). To mark his special day, the makers of his next #Thalapathy65, now titled Beast, released two back to back posters of the film to enthrall zillions of his fans and followers across the world. As expected, the two posters turned out to be a hit among fans who couldn't stop gushing over the actor's new deadly avatar. Interestingly, the first look also became India's most liked poster in 24 hours.
Known as one of the most loved and also highest-paid actors of Kollywood, Vijay has yet again made headlines, all thanks to the ongoing buzz on social media about his current remuneration and mind-boggling net worth.
Vijay’s Net Worth And Annual Income
According to reports, Vijay's net worth is close to Rs 400 crore while his income per year stands between Rs 100-200 crore. The actor has been in close association with celebrated brands including Coca Cola which reportedly fetches him deals worth Rs 10 crore each.
Remuneration
Though it is said that Vijay has been receiving a remuneration between Rs 18-20 crore per film, grapevine suggests that he charged Rs 80 crore for his previous venture Master. Interestingly, the star is charging Rs 100 crore for Nelson Dilipkumar's Beast, which is impressive and fair considering Master's super success. Though there is no official confirmation, reports are rife that Vijay has surpassed Rajinikanth's record by becoming the highest-paid Tamil actor. For the unversed, Rajini had charged Rs 90 crore for Darbar that released in 2020.
Brownie Fact
Interestingly, Vijay who is also a motorhead is a proud owner of multiple luxury cars including Rolls-Royce Ghost (Rs 7-8 crore), Audi A8 (Rs 1.58 crore), BMW series 5 (close to Rs 70 lakh), BMW X6 (Rs 90 lakh) and Mini Cooper (Rs 35 lakh).
Beast
On the professional front, Vijay will star opposite Pooja Hegde in Beast backed by Sun Pictures.