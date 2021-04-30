Vijay’s Theri Co-Star Chelladurai Ayya Passes Away

Senior actor Chelladurai Ayya passed away yesterday (April 29, 2021) at 84 due to age-related ailments. He breathed his last at his residence in Chennai. Chelladurai Ayya's funeral will reportedly take place today (April 30, 2021) in the city.

Chelladurai Ayya had worked in some of the popular films like Theri starring Vijay, Dhanush-starrer Maari and so on. He was a popular personality in Kollywood, and his death is indeed a big loss to the industry. Earlier, this morning, director KV Anand passed away due to a heart attack. His demise too left everyone heartbroken. It is indeed a sad day for Kollywood. Fans are mourning the loss of both the personalities on social media.

May Chelladurai Ayya's soul rest in peace!