Vijay’s Throwback Video Goes Viral! Fans Applaud Thalapathy For This Reason!

Fans and followers of Thalapathy Vijay are on cloud nine, and they indeed have a big reason! Apparently, an unseen throwback video of the actor has now gone viral on social media. In the video, the stalwart can be seen interacting with an interviewer who quizzes him about his diet.

When amusingly asked if he will someday cook for her and the crew members, Vijay responds saying, "That's all? Come I will make you a good dosa." In the next visual, the actor is seen preparing dosa like a pro and the interviewer appreciating him for the same. She further asks about how he maintains his physique, to which Vijay responds that exercise is vital for an artiste. He adds that he doesn't go to a gym and instead does his exercise at home with the needed equipment. Well, with the video going viral on social media, fans can't help but praise the actor for his cooking skills that looks quite impressive.

On the professional front, Thalapathy Vijay is currently working on his project with Nelson Dilipkumar, director of Kolamavu Kokila. Tentatively titled #Thalapathy65, the film will have Pooja Hegde as the leading lady. Interestingly, the film will mark her comeback in Kollywood after 10 years of her debut film Mugamoodi, that released in 2012. Also starring Yogi Babu, the film's technical crew includes music composer Anirudh Ravichander and cinematographer Manoj Paramahamsa. Notably, the team recently returned to India after wrapping up the first schedule of the film in Georgia.

Let us tell you that Tollywood director Vamshi Paidipally has also confirmed a project with Vijay. Though there is no official confirmation, reports are rife that the duo's film is tentatively titled #Thalapathy66. As per reports, the bilingual film will be backed by renowned producer Dil Raju.