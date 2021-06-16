Vijay Sethupathi And Seenu Ramasamy To Reunite For The Fifth Time; Confirms Director

It's confirmed! Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi will be joining hands with director Seenu Ramasamy for the fifth time. As per Times of India report, the director has confirmed his collaboration with the versatile actor and revealed that the project will be backed by producer Kalaipuli S Thanu. Seenu also added that he had recently met the actor and discussed the project with him.

Revealing that he is presently in Madurai to scout locations for a film, the director said that his project with Sethupathi will go on floors post his current commitment. He was quoted as saying, "Right now, I have begun pre-production work on another film with a young hero. While I cannot reveal details about this project at the moment, I can reveal that I am presently in Madurai to scout locations for that and I am also giving the final touches to the script. I will work on Sethu's film after wrapping up this one. However, the script of that film is complete and Sethu has also read through it and liked it. It will be somewhat different from the films I've done so far as it will be an action thriller."

Vijay Sethupathi's Sweet Gesture Wins Hearts, Actor Donates Rs 25 Lakh To Tamil Nadu CM Relief Fund

Kadaisi Vivasayi Release: Vijay Sethupathi Starrer To Take The OTT Route?

Notably, Seenu is often credited as the director who introduced Sethupathi as leading actor in his 2010 rural drama Thenmerku Paruvakaatru. Interestingly, the duo's two films Idam Porul Yaeval and Maamanithan are yet to be released. The actor and director have earlier joined forces for the 2016 coming of age film Dharma Durai.

On a related note, Seenu Ramasamy has also disclosed that their Idam Porul Yaeval might take the OTT route, as its producer Lingusamy is in talks to release the film on a streaming platform. It is to be noted that the film's release was delayed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown.