Vijay Sethupathi And Tamannaah Bhatia Team Up For Master Chef Promo Shoot

Vijay Sethupathi, the National award-winning actor, and popular actress Tamannaah Bhatia are all set to make their Television debut soon. As reported earlier, Vijay Sethupathi has been roped in to host the Master Chef Tamil, while Tamannaah has come on board for the Telugu edition. Reportedly, the stars have finished the shooting for the Master Chef promos.

Recently, Tamannaah took to her official Instagram page and shared a picture with Vijay Sethupathi, which was clicked during the promo shoot of Master Chef Tamil and Telugu. In the picture, the Laabam actor looks dashing in his salt n pepper look, teamed up with a casual jacket look. The November Story actress, on the other hand, looks ethereal in a wine red gown.

Coming to Master Chef, the makers of the show are all set to launch its regional editions in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada languages, very soon. As per the reports, Prithviraj Sukumaran has been roped in to host Master Chef Malayalam, while Kiccha Sudeep will join Master Chef Kannada.

Coming to Vijay Sethupathi's acting career, the National award-winner is on a signing spree and has some highly promising projects in the pipeline. He will be next seen in the upcoming social drama Laabam, which marked the last outing of renowned filmmaker, late SP Jhananathan. Tughlaq Durbar, another highly anticipated project of Vijay Sethupathi, is also gearing up for a release. It has also been confirmed that the talented actor will play a pivotal role in the upcoming Kamal Haasan starrer, Vikram.

Tamannaah Bhatia, on the other hand, recently reinvented herself with the sensational web series November Story. The thriller series, which is streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar, has opened to highly positive reviews. Tamannaah is also playing the female lead in the upcoming Telugu sports drama, Seetimaarr.