Vijay Sethupathi Heaps Praise On Samuthirakani Starrer Aelay Trailer; Calls It ‘Heartwarming’

The trailer of Samuthirakani-starrer Aelay is out, and fans can't stop praising the director Halitha Shameem for bringing a touching story to the screen. Like fans, Kollywood actor Vijay Sethupathi also got impressed with Aelay trailer, as he recently shared his reaction on Twitter.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the Master actor wrote, "Dir @halithashameem #Aelay #ஏலே Trailer is so heartwarming. எனக்கு மிகவும் பிடித்த @PushkarGayatri யின் முதல் தயாரிப்பு. மனமார்ந்த வாழ்த்துக்கள். (My friend Pushkar Gayatri's first production. Heartfelt congratulations) #AelayFromFeb12 #AdaavadiAppa @thondankani @sash041075 @StudiosYNot @wallwatcherfilm @chakdyn @RelianceEnt."

Aelay movie is touted to be a coming-of-age film, in which Samuthirakani plays the role of an ice cream vendor, while writer-actor Manikandan, is essaying the role of his son. Aelay trailer gives glimpses of an ice cream vendor's journey and explains what happens in a span of 15-years in the life of Samuthirakani's character. The trailer is filled with humour and emotions.

While speaking about Samuthirakani's role, director Halitha told TOI, "In Sillu Karuppatti, everyone appreciated his acting. It was a measured performance. But in Aelay, he will show many variations. He doesn't have his wife with him and is a parent of two. He wants to do good to his kids, but that doesn't come across in the right way. In that sense, the character has its share of flaws, too."

Meanwhile, Aelay is scheduled to be released in theatres on February 12, 2021.

