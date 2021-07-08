Vijay Sethupathi Opts Out Of Kamal Haasan-Fahadh Faasil’s Vikram?

Kamal Haasan's next with Master director Lokesh Kanagaraj titled Vikram is indeed one of the highly anticipated films. Touted to be an out-and-out actioner, the film recently made headlines for the inclusion of multiple talented actors including Fahadh Faasil, Vijay Sethupathi and Narain. Well now, as the actors' fans eagerly wait to witness the film on the big screen, what has come as a big disappointment is a buzz about Sethupathi's exit from Vikram.

If reports are anything to go by, the actor has decided to walk out of the film owing to date issues. Reportedly, Vijay has 20+ projects in his kitty and accommodating Vikram to his tight schedule, seemed impossible and therefore the actor decided to opt out of the project. Rumours are also rife that the star was not happy with the remuneration offered by the team, and so rejected the film before its shoot commenced.

Vikram Update: Not Kichcha Sudeep, THIS Popular Actor Has Been Roped In For Kamal Haasan's Film!

Vikram Update: KGF Stunt Choreographers Roped In For Kamal Haasan-Lokesh Kanagaraj's Film!

Well now, with rumours about his shocking exit doing the rounds on social media, fans are expecting a clarification and are hoping the buzz to be untrue. Interestingly, Sethupathi had earlier made news for his exit from Telugu flick Pushpa starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna. Post several speculations about his exit, the actor had stated during a media interaction that he had to unfortunately reject the offer owing to date issues.

Coming back to Vikram, the film is being backed by Kamal Haasan's Raaj Kamal Films International. The technical team of the Ulaganayagan-starrer includes cinematographer Girish Gangadharan and music composer Anirudh Ravichander. Reportedly, revolving around a cop who is on a mission to chase down a serial killer and his minions, the film's title teaser was released on November 7, 2020.

The inclusion of stunt choreographer duo Anbariv (Anbumani and Arivumani) was also announced recently by Lokesh Kanagaraj.