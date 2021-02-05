Vijay Sethupathi's Role In Vetrimaaran-Soori Project; The Director Reveals Exciting Details!

Vijay Sethupathi, the talented actor is all set to join hands with National award-winning filmmaker Vetrimaaran, for his upcoming Soori starrer. The untitled project marks the first collaboration of the actor-director duo. In a recent interview given to the media, Vetrimaaran revealed some exciting details about Vijay Sethupathi's role in the highly anticipated project.

According to Vetrimaaran, the character played by Vijay Sethupathi is the film's hero, while Soori's character is the story's hero. "The narrative progresses through the character played by Soori, while Vijay Sethupathi's essays a very important role," explained the talented filmmaker who is all excited to join hands with the Makkal Selvan.

The Master actor, on the other hand, confirmed that Soori is indeed playing the protagonist of the film. According to Vijay Sethupathi, it was his long-time dream to team up with Vetrimaaran for a project, and things fell in place this time. The Makkal Selvan also stated that he is extremely happy and proud to be a part of this venture.

During his media interaction, Vetrimaaran also revealed that the team has finished the first schedule shooting of the Soori starrer. Ilaiyaraaja, the veteran musician has been roped in to compose the songs and original score for the highly anticipated project. The untitled Vetrimaaran directorial is bankrolled by the banner Grassroot Company.

Coming to Vijay Sethupathi's acting career, the talented actor is on a signing spree, and has some highly promising projects in the pipeline. The Makkal Selvan will be next seen in the upcoming satirical comedy Tughlaq Durbar. He is also playing a pivotal role in the upcoming Netflix web series Navarasa, which is produced by Mani Ratnam's Madras Talkies.

