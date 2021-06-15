Vijay Sethupathi’s Sweet Gesture Wins Hearts, Actor Donates Rs 25 Lakh To Tamil Nadu CM Relief Fund

After Rajinikanth, Ajith, Suriya, Vikram, Shankar, Karthi, Sivakumar and other Kollywood celebs, Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi has become the latest to extend a helping hand amid the second wave of COVID-19. Apparently, the versatile actor has donated Rs 25 lakh to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's relief fund to combat the deadly virus.

Vijay Sethupathi met the newly elected Chief Minister MK Stalin at the secretariat to present a cheque and the picture of the same is now doing the rounds on social media. Fans and followers of the star can't stop praising him as they send across thank you messages through their social media handles while trending hashtags #VijaySethupathi and #MakkalSelvan to express their immense love.

On a related note, in May 2021, CM MK Stalin had urged the global Tamil community to donate funds amid the second wave of COVID-19. In his video message, the CM had requested people to contribute financially to help the government and the state during these tough times. Notably, several celebrities had donated towards the noble cause post his request.

Well, on the professional front, Vijay Sethupathi will be making his return on mini-screen with MasterChef Tamil. For the uninitiated, he will be hosting the popular cooking reality show. The actor also has a string of film projects in his kitty including Tughlaq Durbar, 19(1) (a), Kadaisi Vivasayi, Maamanithan, Laabam, Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir, Mugizh, Corona Kumar, Viduthalai, Annabelle Subramaniam, Mumbaikar, Gandhi Talks, Idam Porul Yaeval and Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kadhal. Notably, Sethupathi will be marking his digital debut with Navarasa, a Tamil anthology web series created by Mani Ratnam.