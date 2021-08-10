Vijay Sethupathi Says He Will Soon Direct A Film; Opens Up About Dictatorial Directors In The Industry

Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi is having a dream run and is turning heads wherever he is going. Currently, the actor is hosting MasterChef Tamil. His Tamil anthology web series Navarasa released recently on Netflix and has been getting amazing response from the audience.

Talking about his experience working for Bejoy Nambiar's segment Edhiri, the stalwart said that the director is democratic and even gave ears to his suggestions. The actor even shared about a few dictatorial directors in the industry and revealed that he will be soon helming a film of his own.

Sethupathi was quoted by Spotboye as saying, "Luckily for me, Bejoy Nambiar is a very democratic director. He listened to my suggestions. They may not have been all great suggestions. But they were interesting. After the shooting was over, Bejoy called to say, 'Whatever you suggested Vijay Sir is all very good for the film.' Thank God the dictatorial directors are getting rare. Abhi bhi hai... (it still exists) whatever I say is the final word. They still exist. I can't work with those directors. For me, filmmaking is a collaborative effort. I always have suggestions to make, and yes I will be directing my own film soon. What stops me? Only my busy schedules as an actor."

Sharing his experience of working with senior actors like Prakash Raj and Revathy in Navarasa, Vijay said, "I wrote my own dialogues (for Navarasa). Even that Tamil song which Prakash Raj sang. I chose it for him. It's a famous song from an old Tamil film. I gave ti to him with the lyrics and he memorized it. It's a famous song from an old Tamil film. I gave it to him with the lyrics and he memorized it. It's such a pleasure to work with veterans like Revathy ma'am and Prakash sir. They bring with themselves so much experience and talent."

Talking about his character in the segment, the actor added that there was unspoken anger and unshed tears in it and he wanted to know Dheena (his character in the film) better. "I didn't want to play him. I wanted to know him", he said.

Apart from Sethupathi, Navarasa also features actors like Suriya, Arvind Swami, Siddharth, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Gautham Menon (director), Prasanna, Manikuttan, Yogi Babu, Anjali and Aditi Balan among others.