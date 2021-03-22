Vijay Sethupathi Shares His Massy First Look From Bollywood Debut Mumbaikar

Vijay Sethupathi took to Twitter on Monday to reveal a still from his upcoming Bollywood debut Mumbaikar. The film is the official Hindi remake of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s 2017 release Maanagaram. The actor is seen sporting a massy look in the still with a gun in his hand. He is standing near a kid in a school uniform who is tied up.

Vijay shared the picture from the film on his social media and wrote, “#Mumbaikar @santoshsivan sir”. The film is directed by Santosh Sivan and also stars Vikrant Massey, Tanya Maniktala, Sanjay Mishra and Sachin Khedekar in pivotal roles.

For the unversed, the first-look poster of Mumbaikar was unveiled by popular Bollywood producer and director Karan Johar in January. He had shared the poster and wrote, “Promises to be a stunning cinematic experience! A @santoshsivan film!!! @VijaySethuOffl @masseysahib #tanyamaniktala #hridhuharoon #sanjaymishra @RanvirShorey #sachinkhedekar my best wishes to this exceptionally talented team of artists! (sic).”

Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi, who is also popularly known as 'Makkal Selvan’, is on a signing spree across Indian film industries. The actor is currently working on Kishor Pandurang Belekar directorial Gandhi Talks. He will be also be seen sharing the screen with Nithya Menen in the upcoming Malayalam movie 19(1)(a). Talking about his upcoming Kollywood projects, Vijay will be seen in Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, Laabam, Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir and Corona Kumar among others.

Vijay was recently seen in the Telugu film Uppena where he played the role of the antagonist.

He won the best actor in the supporting role category at 67th National Film Awards for his movie Super Deluxe.

