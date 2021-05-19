Vijayakanth Hospitalised For THIS Reason; Details Inside

Renowned Kollywood actor and politician Vijayakanth has reportedly been admitted to a hospital for a routine health checkup. The actor was admitted at around 3 am today after reportedly complaining of shortness of breath. His political party DMDK shared a statement in Tamil on Twitter.

The party confirmed that Vijayakanth has been admitted to the hospital for a routine checkup. He is currently stable and will be discharged in two days. His political wing also asked fans not to believe in any rumours. For the unversed, Vijayakanth was diagnosed with COVID-19 in September 2020. He got recovered from the same after receiving treatment in the hospital for several days.

Now, the latest information about Vijayakanth's health has left his fans worried. Further update about his health is yet to be revealed. Meanwhile, Vijayakanth is known for doing patriotic films in Kollywood.

Vijayakanth has acted in more than 150 Tamil films and was last seen doing a cameo in Sagaptham.

