Vikram: Bigg Boss Tamil 4 Fame Shivani Narayanan To Be A Part Of Kamal Haasan’s Film?

Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan's Vikram has been making quite a buzz on social media ever since its inception. Director Lokesh Kanagaraj recently revealed the star cast of the actioner and indeed fans couldn't contain their excitement. The Kamal-starrer will also feature Fahadh Faasil, Vijay Sethupathi and Kalidas Jayaram in prominent roles.

Well now, as per the latest grapevine, Bigg Boss Tamil 4 fame Shivani Narayanan is the latest addition to the film's cast. Yes, you read that right! Reportedly, the actress is also a part of the film's first schedule and will be pairing opposite Kalidas in the action entertainer. If reports are to be believed, Lokesh was impressed with Shivani's stint inside the BB Tamil madhouse and therefore decided to cast her in the film.

Mahaan: Chiyaan 60 First Look Reveals The Title Of Vikram-Karthik Subbaraj Project!

Soorarai Pottru And Suriya Win Big At Indian Film Festival Of Melbourne!

For the uninitiated, Lokesh Kanagaraj and music composer Anirudh Ravichander had graced the show to celebrate Kamal Haasan's 66th birthday (November 7). Well, with speculations about her inclusion in the film going viral on social media, fans are highly excited and are eagerly waiting to see her on the big screen very soon. If the rumour turns out to be true, Vikram will mark her debut Tamil film.

Shivani was previously seen in Tamil daily soaps like Pagal Nilavu, Sarvanan Meenatchi 3, Kadaikutty Singam and Rettai Roja.

Coming back to Vikram, the film backed by Kamal Haasan's Raaj Kamal Films International also features Kaithi actor Narain in a key role. The technical team of the Ulaganayagan-starrer includes cinematographer Girish Gangadharan and music composer Anirudh Ravichander. Stunt choreographer duo Anbariv (Anbumani and Arivumani) are also a part of the film.

Vikram reportedly follows the story of a cop (played by Kamal Haasan) who is on a mission to chase down a serial killer and his minions. The film's title teaser was released on November 7, 2020.