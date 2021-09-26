Vikram: Fahadh Faasil, Vijay Sethupathi & Lokesh Kanagraj's Location Still Sets Social Media On Fire!

Vikram, the highly anticipated Kamal Haasan starrer directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj has created a huge hype among the audiences, thanks to its brilliant star cast. Along with Kamal Haasan, National award-winning actors Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi are playing pivotal roles in the political thriller. Vikram has now set social media on fire, with its latest location still.

In the location still, Fahadh Faasil, Vijay Sethupathi, and director Lokesh Kanagaraj are seen having a discussion before a scene. The location still was shared by the filmmaker himself, on his official Twitter page. "Absolute Bliss Sparkles @ikamalhaasan @VijaySethuOff #FahadhFaasil @RKFI #Vikram #vikramsecondschedule," Lokesh Kanagaraj captioned his post.

As per the latest updates, the second schedule shoot of Vikram recently started rolling in Pondicherry. The entire cast and crew, including leading man Kamal Haasan, have been reportedly camped in Pondicherry for the shooting of the project. If things go as planned, the shooting of the much-awaited project will be wrapped in a couple of weeks.

The first schedule of the Kamal Haasan starrer was shot extensively at Karaikudi, Tamil Nadu. If the reports are to be believed, the makers are planning to take a break after the Pondicherry schedule, before heading towards the final schedule shooting of the Lokesh Kanagaraj project.

Vikram marks the comeback of Kamal Haasan, who has been on a break from his acting career for the past few years. The movie, which is said to be a political thriller, also marks Ulaganayagan's first collaboration with Lokesh Kanagaraj, who is one of the most sought-after talents of the Tamil film industry.

The project features an extensive star cast including Andrea Jeremiah, Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Arjun Das, Antony Varghese Pepe, and others in pivotal roles. Anirudh Ravichander composes the music. Vikram is bankrolled by Kamal Haasan himself, under his home banner Raaj Kamal International.