Vikram: Fahadh Faasil & Vijay Sethupathi's Character Names From The Kamal Haasan Starrer Are Revealed!

Vikram, the highly anticipated Kamal Haasan starrer has been making headlines with its stellar star cast. Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi, two of the most celebrated actors of contemporary South Indian cinema, are playing pivotal roles in the movie. Interestingly, the sources close to the project have now revealed the character names of the National award-winning actors in Vikram.

According to the grapevine, Fahadh Faasil is playing a character named Ashwin in the Kamal Haasan starrer. The sources suggest that the Mollywood star's character in Vikram will have grey shades. Vijay Sethupathi, on the other hand, is appearing as the lead antagonist in the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial, and his character is reportedly named Soola Karuppan.

Even though the Wikipedia page of Vikram has mentioned the character names of both Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi, it is not officially confirmed so far. Well, the audiences will have to wait till the release of the teaser or trailer of the Kamal Haasan starrer, to know the actual names of the characters played by the National award-winning actors.

As reported earlier, Kamal Haasan is appearing as the titular character Vikram, who is a retired police officer in the movie, which marks his first collaboration with director Lokesh Kanagaraj. If the reports are to be believed, the veteran actor will be recreating his iconic look from a popular 1980s film, for his character in Vikram.

The team members had recently wrapped up the second schedule shooting of the movie in Pondicherry. Director Lokesh announced the update by sharing a million-dollar picture with his leading man Kamal Haasan, DOP Girish Gangadharan, and other crew members, on his official social media handles. The next schedule shoot of Vikram is expected to begin after a short break.