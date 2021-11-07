Vikram First Glance: Kamal Haasan Sets Internet On Fire With His Action Hero Avatar!

The highly anticipated Vikram first glance video was revealed ahead of leading man Kamal Haasan's birthday, on November 6, Saturday. The Vikram first glance video was revealed a day after Kamal Haasan's first look from the movie, in which he is seen in an action hero avatar, is revealed. Now, the first glance video has confirmed that the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial is indeed an action thriller.

The 48 seconds long Vikram first glance video opens with the visuals of the jail interior. An alarm starts ringing, as a fight erupts between two groups of men. Amidst this, Kamal Haasan, who plays the titular character Vikram, enters the scene holding police riot shields in his hands.

The best part of the Vikram first glance video is the veteran actor's unmatchable screen presence. There is an aggressiveness on his face, which elevates the intensity of the gunfight that is happening in the backdrop. Anirudh Ravichander's brilliant background score and Girish Gangadharan's stunning visualisation make the Vikram first glance a highly promising watch.

Kamal Haasan Birthday Special: Net Worth, Remuneration And Luxury Vehicles Owned By The Ulaganayagan!

Lokesh Kanagaraj, the director who took to his official social media handles on Saturday, along with a special birthday message to his leading man, Kamal Haasan. "A small gift from me to you @ikamalhaasan sir... Happy Birthday, Ulaganayagan," wrote director Lokesh on his Twitter post.

MGR Magan Movie Review: This Sasikumar Starrer Is A Tiring, Forgettable Watch

Coming back to Vikram, the movie marks Kamal Haasan's first collaboration with the young filmmaker, Lokesh Kanagaraj. National award-winning actors Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi essay the pivotal roles in the movie, which is currently nearing the final stage of its production. The project will have Andrea Jeremiah, Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Antony Varghese, Chemban Vinod, and others in the supporting roles. Vikram, which is bankrolled by Kamal Haasan's home banner Raaj Kamal International, is slated to hit the theatres in April 2022.