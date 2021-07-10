Vikram First Look: Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil & Vijay Sethupathi’s Fierce Avatars Will Make You Swoon!

The
day
has
finally
arrived.
The
highly
anticipated
first
look
poster
of
Kamal
Haasan's
next
Vikram
has
been
dropped
by
the
makers
of
the
film.
Featuring
Ulaganayagan,
Fahadh
Faasil
and
Vijay
Sethupathi,
the
first
look
poster
of
the
actioner
looks
vigorous
and
promising
at
the
same
time.
The
trio
can
be
seen
emanating
deadly
vibes
as
they
pose
for
the
monochrome
poster.
With
also
a
few
cuts
over
their
faces,
the
poster
looks
intriguing
and
indeed
fans
can't
stop
talking
about
the
film
as
they
trend
hashtags
#VikramFirstLook,
#Ulaganayagan
#KamalHaasan
#VijaySethupathi
and
#FahadhFaasil
on
social
media.
Coming
back
to
Vikram,
the
film
is
being
backed
by
Kamal
Haasan's
Raaj
Kamal
Films
International.
The
technical
team
of
the
Ulaganayagan-starrer
includes
cinematographer
Girish
Gangadharan
and
music
composer
Anirudh
Ravichander.
Reportedly,
revolving
around
a
cop
who
is
on
a
mission
to
chase
down
a
serial
killer
and
his
minions,
the
film's
title
teaser
was
released
on
November
7,
2020.
The
inclusion
of
stunt
choreographer
duo
Anbariv
(Anbumani
and
Arivumani)
was
also
announced
recently
by
Lokesh
Kanagaraj.