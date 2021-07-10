Vikram First Look: Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil & Vijay Sethupathi’s Fierce Avatars Will Make You Swoon!

The day has finally arrived. The highly anticipated first look poster of Kamal Haasan's next Vikram has been dropped by the makers of the film. Featuring Ulaganayagan, Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi, the first look poster of the actioner looks vigorous and promising at the same time. The trio can be seen emanating deadly vibes as they pose for the monochrome poster.

With also a few cuts over their faces, the poster looks intriguing and indeed fans can't stop talking about the film as they trend hashtags #VikramFirstLook, #Ulaganayagan #KamalHaasan #VijaySethupathi and #FahadhFaasil on social media.

Coming back to Vikram, the film is being backed by Kamal Haasan's Raaj Kamal Films International. The technical team of the Ulaganayagan-starrer includes cinematographer Girish Gangadharan and music composer Anirudh Ravichander. Reportedly, revolving around a cop who is on a mission to chase down a serial killer and his minions, the film's title teaser was released on November 7, 2020. The inclusion of stunt choreographer duo Anbariv (Anbumani and Arivumani) was also announced recently by Lokesh Kanagaraj.