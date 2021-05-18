Vikram: Is This The Reason Why Sathyan Sooryan Has Walked Out Of Kamal Haasan-Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Project?

Post his political commitments, Kamal Haasan is all set to start shooting for his next, Vikram with Lokesh Kanagaraj. It was recently reported that actors Vijay Sethupathi and Fahad Faasil will also join the team as soon as the shoot begins in Chennai. However, the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown imposed in the state has forced the makers to alter the previously planned schedule.

Though there is no confirmation, latest report suggests that Thalapathy Vijay's Master cinematographer Sathyan Sooryan who was earlier zeroed in for Vikram, has now walked out of the film owing to the same reason. It is said that the renowned cinematographer has been replaced by Girish Gangadharan of Vijay's Sarkar, due to schedule conflicts. Notably, an official confirmation about Girish's inclusion is yet to be made by the makers.

Talking about the film, Vikram is touted to be an out and out political thriller, which will include subjects like governance, corruption and crime. Interestingly, the film's official title teaser released on November 7, 2020, was well-received by the audience. Bankrolled by Kamal Haasan's production company Raaj Kamal Films International, Vikram will reportedly have the Ulaganayagan essaying the role of a cop, who is on a mission to chase down a serial killer. Vikram's pre-production process has already begun.

On a related note, Kamal Haasan's another highly anticipated film Indian 2 is currently in legal trouble. Reportedly, the makers of the film Lyca Productions sought the help of Madras High Court to restrain director Shankar from working on his Bollywood and Tollywood projects before the completion of their film. Currently, the film's shoot has been halted and the final decision will be taken by the Madras HC on June 4, 2021.