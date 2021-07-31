Vikram: Kalidas Jayaram Joins The Kamal Haasan-Lokesh Kanagaraj Project

Vikram, the Kamal Haasan-Lokesh Kanagaraj project is getting bigger with some of the most popular faces joining the star cast. Kalidas Jayaram, the talented young actor is the latest addition to the Vikram star cast. The exciting update was revealed by Kalidas himself, with a social media post recently.

"Extremely elated to be a drop in this ocean of a film #vikram 🔥 Happy to join back with the one and only #andavar @ikamalhaasan sir 🙏 Thank you @lokesh.kanagaraj sir for this opportunity❤️ #arambichitom @rkfioffl," wrote a highly excited Kalidas Jayaram on his post.

Kamal Haasan, the leading man of the project, reposted the young actor's Instagram post and wrote: "Welcome to the RKFI family Kalidas Jayaram. One more Jayaram family member joins our team. 🤗." Director Lokesh Kanagaraj, on the other hand, welcomed the actor to the team with a Twitter post. "Welcoming the extremely talented @kalidas700 to our ACTION-CLUB! #Vikram," wrote the filmmaker.

Even though nothing much has been revealed about Kalidas Jayaram's character in Vikram, the rumour mills suggest that he is playing the role of Kamal Haasan's character. As per the reports, the young actor's character in the project is said to be a performance-oriented role in the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial.

Vikram, which is said to be a political thriller, features Kamal Haasan in the titular role. National award-winning actors Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi are playing pivotal roles in the movie. If the reports are to be believed, both Fahadh and Sethupathi are appearing in negative roles in the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial.

Anirudh Ravichander has composed the songs and original score for the project. National award-winning cinematographer Girish Gangadharan is the director of photography. Vikram is bankrolled by Kamal Haasan's home banner Raaj Kamal International.