Vikram: Kamal Haasan Asks Director Lokesh Kanagaraj To Make Some Changes In His Next?

Kamal Haasan is all set to feature in Lokesh Kanagaraj's next directorial venture Vikram. The film's first look was out on the occasion of Haasan's birthday (November 7) last year, and since then, fans can't wait to see the Ulaganayagan in a never-seen-before avatar. Working with superstar Kamal Haasan is indeed a big opportunity for Lokesh, hence, he is not leaving any stone unturned to make it grand.

Amidst all, a latest report published in a leading portal suggests that Kamal Haasan has asked Lokesh Kanagaraj to make some changes to the script. Notably, the Indian actor has read the full story of Vikram, and reportedly asked the Master director to make some minor changes in the storyline. Looks like Kamal is indeed putting his efforts in the scripting department as well. However, there is no official confirmation about the same.

Talking about Vikram, the makers will start shooting for the film in May 2021 post Tamil Nadu assembly election results. For the unversed, Kamal Haasan had contested from the Coimbatore South constituency. Now, since the election is over, Haasan will put all his efforts into his upcoming projects. Apart from Vikram, the actor will also be seen in Indian 2, directed by Shankar. The film also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth and Rakul Preet Singh in pivotal roles.

Moreover, Kamal Haasan is also producing a yet untitled film, which stars Fahadh Faasil in the lead role. The makers have also approached Vijay Sethupathi for the film. Interestingly, Haasan's next production will have music composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Talking about Lokesh Kanagaraj, his last film Master, starring Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi, performed well at the box office. It was released in theatres with 100 per cent occupancy and managed to win the hearts of the masses. The film also starred Malavika Mohanan and Andrea Jeremiah as the female leads.