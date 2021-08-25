Vikram: Lokesh Kanagaraj And Kamal Haasan Welcome Mollywood Star On Board, See Posts

Kamal Haasan's Vikram is undoubtedly one of the highly anticipated films of the year. From the title teaser to the star cast, everything and anything about the film is attracting a great deal of attention.

To add one more surprise to its list, actor Narain on Tuesday (August 25) took to his Twitter handle to confirm his inclusion in Vikram. Sharing a lovely picture of himself with Kamal Haasan he tweeted, "A fan boy's dream come true moment, sharing screen space with the legend who inspired him to become an actor.Onboard #vikram @ikamalhaasanThankyou dear @Dir_Lokesh and @RKFI."

A fan boy's dream come true moment,sharing screen space with the legend who inspired him to become an actor.Onboard #vikram @ikamalhaasan Thankyou dear @Dir_Lokesh and @RKFI . pic.twitter.com/YQLjzxqVFa — Narain (@itsNarain) August 24, 2021

Sharing his excitement of working with Narain for the second time, director Lokesh Kanagaraj wrote on Twitter, "Welcome onboard sir Happy to work with you again sir!" Interestingly, Vikram marks the duo's second collaboration after Kaithi (2019) that starred Karthi in the lead role.

Welcome onboard sir👍 Happy to work with you again sir ! https://t.co/nBAVzvzoci — Lokesh Kanagaraj (@Dir_Lokesh) August 24, 2021

Ulagangayagan's reply to Narain's latest tweet also turned many heads as he welcomed the 41-year-old actor with a sweet note. He tweeted, "It's been long overdue. Welcome on board @itsNarain. @Dir_Lokesh @RKFI #Vikram."

Though there is no clue about the actor's role, netizens are speculating that he might play a cop in Vikram.

On a related note, if reports are to be believed Bigg Boss Tamil 4 fame Shivani Narayanan is also a part of the Ulaganayagan-starrer. However, an official confirmation is yet to be made.

Vikram backed by Kamal Haasan's Raaj Kamal Films International also features Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in key roles. The actioner has music composed by Anirudh Ravichander and camera cranked by Girish Gangadharan. Stunt choreographer duo Anbariv (Anbumani and Arivumani) is also a part of the film.

The film's title teaser and first look poster were released on November 7, 2020, and July 10, 2021 respectively.