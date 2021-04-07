Vikram: Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Latest Picture With Kamal Haasan Hints At Shooting Commencement

Looks like the shooting of Lokesh Kanagaraj's next Vikram, is all set to kick-start. Post actor Fahadh Faasil's confirmation about his inclusion in the Kamal Haasan-starrer, the director took to social media today (April 7) to share a picture with the Ulaganayagan in a private jet. Hinting at the shoot commencement, Lokesh captioned the picture as, "Arambikkalaangala (Shall we begin?)", which has indeed raised curiosity among fans.

Let us tell you that the superstar who is an active social media user, has not yet confirmed about the shooting schedule.

Also, Kamal is making a comeback after a hiatus post COVID-19 pandemic and his political commitments. Notably, the actor has been quite busy campaigning for his party as he contested from the Coimbatore South constituency in the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021.

Touted to be an out and out political thriller, Vikram will reportedly include subjects like governance, corruption and crime. Bankrolled by Kamal Haasan's production company Raaj Kamal Films International, Vikram will reportedly have the superstar essaying the role of a super cop, who is on a mission to chase down a serial killer. Though there is no confirmation, reports suggest that the Ulaganayagan has allotted 35 days for the film.

It is worth mentioning that the actor's Indian 2 has been reportedly stalled owing to reasons best known to the makers. The producers of the film Lyca Productions recently made it to the headlines after rumours went rife that the team has moved Madras High Court against the director Shankar, allegedly for not completing the film even after spending a major chunk of money out of the total budget.

Coming back Vikram, the pre-production process of the film has already begun. If reports are to be believed Fahadh Faasil will be playing the main antagonist in the political-thriller.

