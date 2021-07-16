Vikram Shoot Begins! Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi & Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Pictures From The Sets Go Viral

After a long wait, Lokesh Kanagaraj's next film Vikram's shoot has finally begun today (July 16, 2021) in Chennai. The pictures of Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi from the sets of Vikram are going viral on social media.

Let's have a look:

In the above pictures, Kamal Haasan and Vijay Sethupathi can be seen flaunting their salt and pepper looks. The superstars are looking dapper in black shirts. Apart from them, Lokesh Kanagaraj is also seen in black shirt. Looks like they had decided to twin in black for this special day.

It has to be noted that Fahadh Faasil was missing from the shoot, as he is quite busy shooting for his other projects. In these pictures, one can see the happiness on the faces of all the cast and crew members. They can be seen having a discussion about a particular scene from Vikram. We must say that Vikram is going to be a big treat for Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil fans.

Vikram First Look: Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil & Vijay Sethupathi's Fierce Avatars Will Make You Swoon!

A few days ago, the makers of Vikram had shared the first look of the film which featured Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in a deadly avatar. The monochrome picture caught everyone's attention and left fans curious. Talking about the film, the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial also stars Amala Paul, Arjun Das and Narain in key roles.

Vikram: Fahadh Faasil To Play A Corrupt Cop In Kamal Haasan-Lokesh Kanagaraj's Film?

Produced by Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan under his banner Raaj Kamal Films International, Vikram will have music composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The cinematography and editing departments will be handled by Girish Gangadharan and Philomin Raj respectively. The film is expected to release in theatres on Pongal 2022.