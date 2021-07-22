Vishal 31: Actor Gets Injured While Shooting For The Film’s Climax Action Sequence

Vishal is one actor who takes huge risks to perform action sequences and he doesn't even like to use a body double, even for deadly stunts. Apparently, he wants to present his fans with some realistic action in his films. Moreover, he is a passionate actor who doesn't worry much about getting injured.

Vishal is currently working for his 31st film under the direction of debutant Thu Pa Saravanan. The film will have some breathtaking action sequences, and particularly the climax action part is a major highlight.

Earlier, Vishal escaped an injury, while shooting for an action sequence for his untitled movie. But, he got injured his back severely, while performing for the climax action sequence of the movie.

Physiotherapist Varma was present at the shooting spot and he rushed to the actor to fix the injury. The actor is advised to take rest for a couple of days. In the interim, fans are worried about the consecutive injuries of Vishal and wish that he will recover soon.