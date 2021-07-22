Vishal 31: Actor Gets Injured While Shooting For The Film’s Climax Action Sequence

Vishal
is
one
actor
who
takes
huge
risks
to
perform
action
sequences
and
he
doesn't
even
like
to
use
a
body
double,
even
for
deadly
stunts.
Apparently,
he
wants
to
present
his
fans
with
some
realistic
action
in
his
films.
Moreover,
he
is
a
passionate
actor
who
doesn't
worry
much
about
getting
injured.
Vishal
is
currently
working
for
his
31st
film
under
the
direction
of
debutant
Thu
Pa
Saravanan.
The
film
will
have
some
breathtaking
action
sequences,
and
particularly
the
climax
action
part
is
a
major
highlight.
Earlier,
Vishal
escaped
an
injury,
while
shooting
for
an
action
sequence
for
his
untitled
movie.
But,
he
got
injured
his
back
severely,
while
performing
for
the
climax
action
sequence
of
the
movie.
Physiotherapist
Varma
was
present
at
the
shooting
spot
and
he
rushed
to
the
actor
to
fix
the
injury.
The
actor
is
advised
to
take
rest
for
a
couple
of
days.
In
the
interim,
fans
are
worried
about
the
consecutive
injuries
of
Vishal
and
wish
that
he
will
recover
soon.