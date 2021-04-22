Vishnu Vishal And Jwala Gutta Get Married In Hyderabad; Wedding Pictures Out!

Tamil actor Vishnu Vishal finally tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend and badminton player Jwala Gutta today (April 22, 2021) in an intimate ceremony in Hyderabad. The couple got married in the presence of their close friends and family members. Their first wedding pictures are out now, and the newlyweds are looking adorable in their wedding outfits.

Jwala Gutta looks beautiful in a sea-green designer saree. On the other hand, Vishnu Vishal is looking handsome in a white kurta and panche. The couple's wedding festivities' pictures are already going viral on social media. For the unversed, Vishnu and Jwala opted for an intimate wedding ceremony due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

Talking about their pre-wedding ceremonies, the couple had Haldi, Sangeet and Mehendi ceremonies yesterday. The photos from it are going viral on social media. Jwala and Vishnu looked stylish in all the outfits that they wore in their pre-wedding functions.

Also Read : Vishnu Vishal And Jwala Gutta's Beautiful Pictures From Pre-Wedding Ceremonies Go Viral; Have A Look

Earlier this month, Jwala and Vishnu announced their wedding date on their respective social media handles with a lovely note in the post. After dating each other for many years, Vishnu Vishal and Jwala Gutta got engaged in September 2020. For the unversed, Vishnu was earlier married to Rajini Natraj, daughter of actor K Natraj. They have a son, who was born in 2017. After spending 8 years together, the couple got divorced in 2018 due to undisclosed reasons.

Also Read : Vishnu Vishal And Jwala Gutta To Tie The Knot On April 22, Couple To Have A Registered Wedding

Filmibeat wishes Vishnu and Jwala a happy married life!