Vishnu Vishal Birthday Special: Mohandas Actor’s Pictures With Wife Jwala Gutta Are Too Lovesome

Seal The Love With A Kiss

Jwala Gutta shared this beautiful moment with Vishnu Vishal from their sangeet ceremony. She can be seen giving a peck on his cheek. We must say that this monochrome picture is proof that the couple sealed the love with a kiss.

Paint It Red

The Coronavirus pandemic has tested the patience level of many people. Jwala Gutta and Vishnu Vishal are victims of it too. Last year, ahead of the lockdown, the lovebirds spent some quality time with each other on Valentine's Day and painted the town red.

Beach Vibes

Like many couples in the tinsel town, Vishnu Vishal and Jwala Gutta had gone to the Maldives for a vacation before their wedding. The couple shared several pictures on social media, but this picture stole their fans' hearts. We can see the swag of the couple.

Whispering

In this picture, Vishnu and Jwala can be seen having an amazing time together. The actor is seen whispering something in his ladylove's ears. Fans are wondering what he is saying, but they can predict that it was a funny one after seeing Jwala's reaction in the pic.

Stylish Couple

In this throwback picture, Vishnu Vishal and Jwala Gutta look stylish in casual wear. The pic is from Jwala's birthday, and one can see how amazing they are looking together.