Vishnu Vishal Birthday Special: Mohandas Actor’s Pictures With Wife Jwala Gutta Are Too Lovesome
Popular Kollywood actor Vishnu Vishal will be ringing in his 37th birthday on July 17, 2021. The actor has featured in several popular Tamil and Telugu movies. His biggest hit Ratsasan (2018) made him an overnight star in the South film industry. He will next be seen in the thriller Mohandas. Like his filmi career, Vishnu's personal life has seen many ups and downs.
For the unversed, Vishnu Vishal was earlier married to actor K Natraj's daughter, Rajini Natraj. They welcomed a baby boy Aryan in 2017. Sadly, in 2018, the couple got divorced due to some differences. After that, Vishnu Vishal started dating Indian badminton player Jwala Gutta. The couple were in a relationship for more than two years, before tying the knot in April 2021.
Vishnu Vishal And Jwala Gutta Get Married In Hyderabad; Wedding Pictures Out!
Vishnu Vishal To Tie The Knot With Jwala Gutta Soon; Says 'I Am Going To Become A Telugu Alludu Now'
Vishnu Vishal and Jwala Gutta have been setting major couple goals, all thanks to their chemistry and strong bond. They share many beautiful pictures of themselves on Instagram and set the internet on fire. So, let's have a look at 5 best pictures of Vishnu and Jwala that are too lovesome.
Seal The Love With A Kiss
Jwala Gutta shared this beautiful moment with Vishnu Vishal from their sangeet ceremony. She can be seen giving a peck on his cheek. We must say that this monochrome picture is proof that the couple sealed the love with a kiss.
Paint It Red
The Coronavirus pandemic has tested the patience level of many people. Jwala Gutta and Vishnu Vishal are victims of it too. Last year, ahead of the lockdown, the lovebirds spent some quality time with each other on Valentine's Day and painted the town red.
Beach Vibes
Like many couples in the tinsel town, Vishnu Vishal and Jwala Gutta had gone to the Maldives for a vacation before their wedding. The couple shared several pictures on social media, but this picture stole their fans' hearts. We can see the swag of the couple.
Whispering
In this picture, Vishnu and Jwala can be seen having an amazing time together. The actor is seen whispering something in his ladylove's ears. Fans are wondering what he is saying, but they can predict that it was a funny one after seeing Jwala's reaction in the pic.
Stylish Couple
In this throwback picture, Vishnu Vishal and Jwala Gutta look stylish in casual wear. The pic is from Jwala's birthday, and one can see how amazing they are looking together.