Vishnu Vishal To Tie The Knot With Jwala Gutta Soon; Says ‘I Am Going To Become A Telugu Alludu Now’

Actor Vishnu Vishal and Badminton player Jwala Gutta have been dating each other since many years now. Ever since the couple confirmed their relationship, they have been setting many relationship goals by sharing their romantic pictures on social media. And now, the adorable couple has finally decided to tie the knot very soon.

Recently, at the pre-release event of Aranya, the Telugu version of Prabhu Solomon's Kaadan in Hyderabad, Vishnu Vishal has confirmed that he will get married to Jwala Gutta very soon, as he will be a Telugu son-in-law. When asked by media about their wedding, the Raatchasan actor said, "We are going to get married real soon and I am going to become a Telugu Alludu (son-in-law) now. I am really happy about it."

For the unversed, Vishnu Vishal and Jwala Gutta got engaged in September 2020 amidst the presence of their immediate family members. Interestingly, at the event, Vishnu didn't miss any chance to thank Jwala for being a great support during this film. He revealed that she was there during the entire shoot of Kaadan. Well, the actor has not yet revealed the wedding date, but his fans are damn excited to know the same.

Talking about Vishnu Vishal's upcoming projects, the actor will next be seen in Jagajaala Kiladi, FIR and Mohandas. Notably, Vishnu is also producing FIR and Mohandas, which are directed by Manu Anand and Murali Karthick respectively. Coming back to Kaadan (Tamil), the film stars Rana Daggubati in the lead role. It is also releasing in Hindi as Haathi Mere Saathi.

