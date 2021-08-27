Vivaha Bhojanambu Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download In HD Quality

Actor Sundeep Kishan's Vivaha Bhojanambu has hit streaming platform SonyLIV today (August 27). The comedy entertainer directed by Ram Abbaraju has become the latest victim of piracy. Vivaha Bhojanambu has been leaked on Telegram, Tamilrockers, Movierulz and other piracy based websites. The film was leaked hours after its release on the popular OTT platform.

Well, this is not the first time when a film has leaked online within hours. Recently Telugu releases like Paagal, Ishq, SR Kalyanamandapam and Crazy Uncles were also leaked on infamous websites. Unfortunately, the film's leak might even hinder its viewership.

The comedy film has been getting rave reviews from audiences and critics, who seems to have thoroughly enjoyed it.

Vivaha Bhojanambu's story is penned by Bhanu Bhogavarapu, while dialogues are written by Nandu RK. The film's cast includes Satya, Dayanand Reddy, Harsha Chemudu, Srikanth Iyengar, Aarjavee Raaj, Sudharshan, Kalpalatha and Kireeti. The Sundeep Kishan-starrer's technical team consists of art director Brahma Kadali, editor Chota K Prasad, cinematographer S Manikandan and music director Anirudh Vijay. Backed by Sundeep and KS Sinish, Vivaha Bhojanambu is reportedly the first Telugu film to release on SonyLIV. Moreover, it's a double bonanza for the actor's fans as his another film titled Kasada Thapara has also released today on SonyLIV.

Well, Vivaha Bhojanambu marks his third project as a producer after the recently released A1 Express and Ninu Veedani Needanu Nene, a 2019 film.

Meanwhile, Sundeep's upcoming projects are Gully Rowdy and Naragasooran which are under different stages of production. Notably, Naragasooran directed by Karthick Naren and also starring Arvind Swamy, Shriya Saran and Indrajith Sukumaran will reportedly release on SonyLIV very soon.