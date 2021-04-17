Vivekh’s Funeral To Take Place With State Honours

The entire south film industry is mourning the loss of iconic actor Vivekh, who died on Saturday (April 17) after suffering a massive heart attack. Best known for his comic roles, the actor was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai on Friday (April 16) after he complained of breathlessness.

As per the medical bulletin released by the hospital, the Sivaji actor was brought in an unconscious state, and was on ECMO (Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation) support as his condition was critical. Notably, the actor was tested negative for COVID-19.

Also Read: Actor Vivekh Passes Away In Chennai

Well, in the latest development, the Tamil Nadu government has announced that the funeral of the actor will take place with police honours. The versatile actor's funeral will take place today at 5 pm at his residence in Chennai's Virugambakkam.

Fans and well-wishers of Vivekh along with his colleagues from the industry including Suriya, Jyotika, Karthi, Yogi Babu and others arrived at his residence to pay their last respects. On the other hand, several celebrities including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and actors Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Suriya, Vikram, Dhanush, Mohanlal, Mammootty, Naga Babu, Puneeth Rajkumar, Samantha Akkineni, AR Rahman, Lokesh Kanagaraj and many others mourned the loss of the ace actor through their respective social media handles. Vivekh is survived by his wife Arulselvi and two daughters- Amrithanandini and Tejaswini.

On a related note, Vivekh was awarded the highest civilian honour Padma Shri in 2009 for his contribution to Indian Cinema.

Talking about his work, Vivekh was last seen in the 2020 romantic drama Dharala Prabhu co-starring Harish Kalyan. His films Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir with Vijay Sethupathi, Indian 2 with Kamal Haasan and Aranmanai 3 with Sundar C are yet to be released. Another project of the actor with Legend Saravana was reportedly in the filming process.

Also Read: RIP Vivekh: Complete List Of Awards And Achievements Of The Sivaji Actor

Also Read: RIP Vivekh: PM Narendra Modi, Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Dhanush And Other Celebs Mourn His Demise