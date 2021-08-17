VJ And Actor Ananda Kannan Passes Away

Popular Video Jockey and actor Ananda Kannan died at a private hospital on Monday (August 16). According to reports, he was being treated for cancer. He was 48.

Sharing the unfortunate news through his Twitter handle, Maanaadu director and one of the close friends of Kannan, Venkat Prabhu wrote, "A great friend a great human is no more!! #RIPanandakannan my deepest condolences."

As soon as the news of his untimely demise spread, condolences started pouring in over social media.

Kannan, also a Singaporean Tamil, started off his career as an actor and television host. He later moved to Chennai and worked with the popular Tamil channel Sun Music as a video jockey. He garnered huge attention from the mini-screen audiences as a result of his unique oratory skills.

Chiyaan 60: Vikram-Dhruv Vikram's Next Might Get THIS Title!

Ponniyin Selvan: Cast Member Shares A Massive Update!

The quadragenarian was also a part of a few films like Saroja (2008), Mullum Malarum (2010), Adisaya Ulagam (2012) and Ithanai Naalai Engirunthai (2012). Kannan also played the lead role in Tamil daily soaps Kadhal Channel and Sindubad.