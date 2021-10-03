Who Is Isaivani? Here’s All You Need To Know About The Bigg Boss 5 Tamil Contestant!

Bigg Boss 5 Tamil is all set to kick start from today (October 3). Kollywood stalwart Kamal Haasan is returning with the brand new season of the show for the fifth consecutive time. As the audience awaits the show's premiere which will be aired on Vijay TV from 6 pm, what has grabbed eyeballs is speculation about the first contestant of BB Tamil. If rumours are to be believed, gaana singer Isaivani will be entering the madhouse as the maiden contestant.

Read on to know more about the young singer.

Born in Chennai in 1996, Isaivani started her singing career at the young age of six. She started performing at various musical shows along with her father, and by 2018, she had performed approximately 10,000 shows. Gradually, she began to cover Tamil film songs. In 2017, she joined the Indian indie band The Casteless Collective.

Soon after joining the fusion band, Isaivani became the first professional female gaana singer in the world. The songs she performed with The Castless Collective often made headlines as they were mostly political and controversial. In 2018, the band released 'Beef Song' to protest the lynching of Dalits, whereas, in 2019, she sang 'I'm Sorry Ayyappa' which was regarding the Sabarimala temple controversy.

The Casteless Collective band is made up of 12 poets and musicians. Notably, Isavani is the only woman singer in it. In 2020, she was featured on the BBC's 2020 list of the world's 100 most inspiring and influential women.

According to reports, she discontinued her studies in class 12, in order to focus more on singing.

Isavani has indeed broken the glass ceiling with her singing, and we will have to wait and watch to see what she has in store for the audience as she enters Bigg Boss 5 Tamil as the first celebrity contestant.