Woman Attempts Suicide Outside Ajith’s Residence, Says She Lost Her Job Because Of The Valimai Star

In a very shocking turn of events, a woman allegedly tried to immolate herself outside Kollywood superstar Ajith's house. According to reports, she was disheartened as she could not meet the actor to talk about a past issue, following which she was dismissed from work. Reportedly, the woman, who used to work at a private hospital near Chennai's Teynampettai recorded a video of Ajith and his wife Shalini during their visit last year.

Not only did she shot the video but also uploaded it on social media, following which the hospital management decided to dismiss her from further service. It is said that the woman had tried to approach Shalini to help her get back the job, however, it failed due to reasons unknown. Though police personnel posted at Ajith's house tried to calm her up, she started blaming the actor stating that he is the only reason why she lost her job. As she tried to immolate herself, the police poured water over her to prevent her from taking any extreme step. Reportedly, the woman has also claimed that she lost the job after she sent a mail to the actor to meet him.

The woman's suicide attempt has indeed shocked many especially Ajith fans, who are now awaiting an official statement to know their idol's stand regarding the issue.

On the work front, Ajith will next be seen in H Vinoth's Valimai. Recently, the actioner's first glimpse was unveiled by the makers which received a mixed response from the netizens with many comparing it with the actor's 2017 film Vivegam. Backed by Boney Kapoor, the film will release on Pongal next year.

Worried about your mental well-being or of someone you know? Help is just a call away. Reach out to the nearest mental health specialist at COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ)- 0832-2252525, Parivarthan- +91 7676 602 602, Connecting Trust- +91 992 200 1122/+91-992 200 4305 or Sahai- 080-25497777/ SAHAIHELPLINE@GMAIL.COM.