Writer Twitter Review: Did The Samuthirakani Starrer Impress Audiences?

Samuthirakani's latest offering Writer has been released today (December 24). The film, which also stars Dileepan, Ineya and Subramaniam Siva in important roles, has received a mixed response from the audience. Though the action drama has managed to capture the attention of the audience with the impeccable performances of the actors, the loose writing has let down the film big time. Writer has garnered a lukewarm response from the critics too. The audiences who watched the film's first day first show have been trending the hashtag #Writer to express their honest thoughts on it.

Written and directed by Franklin Jacob, Writer is produced by Pa Ranjith, Abhayanand Singh, Piiyush Singh and Aditi Anand under Neelam Productions, Golden Ratio Films, Little Red Car Films and Jetty Productions. The film's cast also includes GM Sundar, Hari Krishnan, Maheshwari, Lizzie Antony, Bose Venkat, Kavitha Bharathy and Kavin Jay Babu, who appear in pivotal roles.

Rocky Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

Kamal Haasan Back On Vikram Sets, Picture With Lokesh Kanagaraj Goes Viral!

Writer's music has been composed by 96 fame Govind Vasantha, while the cinematography and editing are carried out by Pratheepan Kaliraja and Manigandan Sivakumar respectively. The film's album features two songs namely 'Adi Adi' and 'Kaanal Neeraai' penned by Yugabharathi and Muthuvel respectively. The audio rights of the entertainer were acquired by Think Music. Singers Anthakudi Ilayaraja, Lakshmi Chandru, Ananda Priyan, Jesurani and Pradeep Kumar have crooned for the latest release.

Did Samuthirakani's Writer manage to impress the audiences? Here's what netizens have to say!