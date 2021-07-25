Yashika Anand Meets With An Accident; Critically Injured

Yashika Anand, the actress who is best known for her appearance in the Bigg Boss Tamil show, has met with an accident. Reportedly, she met with an accident on East Coast Road, near Mahabalipuram, Chennai on Saturday (July 24, 2021) night. Yashika Anand is currently admitted to a private hospital in Chennai, in critical condition.

According to the reports, the car Yashika and her friends were travelling went out of control and hit a median, thus leaving its occupants severely injured. Unfortunately, one of the actress's friends, Valli Chetty Bhavani, died on spot. Yashika Anand's other friends who were in the car with her, are also admitted to the hospital in critical condition.

The latest updates suggest that Mahabalipuram police have registered the case, and are currently investigating the accident. Yashika Anand's father, who was in Delhi, has flown to Chennai after getting to known about the accident. More updates on the actress's health condition are expected to be revealed soon.