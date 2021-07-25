Yashika Anand Meets With An Accident; Critically Injured

Yashika
Anand,
the
actress
who
is
best
known
for
her
appearance
in
the
Bigg
Boss
Tamil
show,
has
met
with
an
accident.
Reportedly,
she
met
with
an
accident
on
East
Coast
Road,
near
Mahabalipuram,
Chennai
on
Saturday
(July
24,
2021)
night.
Yashika
Anand
is
currently
admitted
to
a
private
hospital
in
Chennai,
in
critical
condition.
According
to
the
reports,
the
car
Yashika
and
her
friends
were
travelling
went
out
of
control
and
hit
a
median,
thus
leaving
its
occupants
severely
injured.
Unfortunately,
one
of
the
actress's
friends,
Valli
Chetty
Bhavani,
died
on
spot.
Yashika
Anand's
other
friends
who
were
in
the
car
with
her,
are
also
admitted
to
the
hospital
in
critical
condition.
The
latest
updates
suggest
that
Mahabalipuram
police
have
registered
the
case,
and
are
currently
investigating
the
accident.
Yashika
Anand's
father,
who
was
in
Delhi,
has
flown
to
Chennai
after
getting
to
known
about
the
accident.
More
updates
on
the
actress's
health
condition
are
expected
to
be
revealed
soon.