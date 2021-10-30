Yennanga Sir Unga Sattam Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download In HD Quality

Directed by debutant Prabhu Jeyaram, Yennanga Sir Unga Sattam has started streaming on SonyLIV. The film starring RS Karthik in the lead role has also become the latest victim of piracy. According to reports, the film has been leaked on Telegram, Movierulz, Tamilrockers and other similar piracy based websites.

The unfortunate leak might now hinder the film's viewership on the streaming platform. The infamous trend is indeed bothering filmmakers and producers of every other industry. Earlier, films like Jagame Thandhiram, Kasada Thapara, Udanpirappe, RARA and Annabelle Sethupathi were also leaked on these platforms.

Coming back to Yennanga Sir Unga Sattam, the film has been getting mixed response on social media. Though the film is entertaining with brilliant performances of the actors, the too many ideas in it have not really worked well with the audiences. The film revolves around the subject of priests belonging to all castes and reservations. The Karthik-starrer is a duplex movie. For those who are unaware, the film will have one story in the first half and a different one in the second part, however, the two-story combines at the climax. Also, the actors who appeared in the first part will also be seen in the second half of the film.

Also starring Ayraa, Soundarya Bala Nandakumar, Bhagavati Perumal, Rohini, Subha and Dhanyaa in key roles, the film has music scored by Guna Balabrahmaniam and camera cranked by Arunkrishna Radhakrishnan. Prakash Karunanithi has edited the film.