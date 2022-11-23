1 Year Of Silambarasan TR’s Blockbuster Film Maanaadu; Suresh Kamatchi Announces A Marathon To Celebrate It!
It
has
been
announced
that
the
marathon
will
be
held
to
mark
the
one
year
anniversary
of
the
Simbu-starrer
Maanaadu.
On November 25, 2021, the movie titled Maanaadu was released by the famous director Venkat Prabhu, starring Young Superstar Simbu. After the release of the movie, people praised the film saying "What a movie!" and celebrated its success. Various arrangements are being made to celebrate the release of the film as it completes one year tomorrow (November 25, 2022).
Friends & Beloved Fans! You showed your abundant love for #Maanaadu . Now gear up for the #1YearofMaanaadu celebration Marathon on Nov 25.@SilambarasanTR_@vp_offl @thisisysr@iam_SJSuryah@kalyanipriyan @SAChandrasekher@vagaiyaar #ygeemahendran @Premgiamaren @ACTOR_UDHAYAA— sureshkamatchi (@sureshkamatchi) November 23, 2022
Malayalam actress Kalyani Priyadarshan starred opposite Simbu in the film, Maanaadu. Apart from her, the blockbuster film featured many stars including SJ Surya, SA Chandra Shekhar, Premji and YG Mahendran.
The film was a huge hit as it had all the elements of comedy and thriller centered on the time loop concept. Composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja, the song 'Meharzaila' was well received by the audience. Even the dialogue written in the film, "Thalaivarey.. Thalaivarey.." became a trend among meme creators.
As per the story, Silambarasan TR, comes from Dubai to Coimbatore inorder to stop a wedding. Because his friend Premji and the bride loves each other. Premji with the help of Simbu, kidnaps the bride as planned from the wedding in Ooty.
Silambarasan
and
his
friends
come
to
Coimbatore
from
Ooty
after
kidnapping
the
bride
and
meet
in
an
accident.
At
that
time
SJ
Surya
arrests
all
of
them.
He
threatens
Silambarasan
to
kill
the
Chief
Minister
at
a
conference
in
Coimbatore,
holding
his
friends
as
hostages.
For his friends, Chief Minister Simbu kills SA Chandrasekhar in the conference. The guards then wrap and shoot Silambarasan.
Suddenly Silambarasan wakes up at the aeroplane. The same events that he met at the Coimbatore airport are taking place again and again. The story of the film is about how Silambarasan escapes from the time loop.
On the first year anniversary of this massive hit movie, the film's producer Suresh Kamatchi has released a post on his official Twitter account. It read, "Friends & Beloved Fans! You showed your abundant love for Maanaadu. Now gear up for the 1 Year of Maanaadu celebration Marathon on Nov 25."
Also, to celebrate the one year anniversary of the film, the movie crew came up with a Common DP. It has now been reported that Suresh Kamatchi, the producer of Maanaadu, will release this too.