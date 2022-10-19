13 The Movie Teaser Announcement Update: GV Prakash & Gautham Menon Starrer Has Eery Connections With 13

GV
Prakash
and
Gautham
Menon
will
be
in
the
same
frames
together
again
in
13
after
their
film
Selfie
which
was
released
earlier
this
year.
GV
Prakash
had
said
in
an
interview
when
the
first
look
of
the
film
was
released,
that
although
he
was
hesitant
to
do
a
horror
film
when
he
heard
the
narration
he
was
convinced
that
this
was
fresh
and
was
completely
unique
amongst
the
stereotypical
horror
films.
An
announcement
poster
has
dropped
today
showing
GV
Prakash
and
GVM.
The
teaser
is
scheduled
to
arrive
at
06:07
pm
tomorrow.
If
you
notice
the
time,
you
would
see
that
added
together
the
digits
make
up
13.
And
coincidentally
GV
Prakash's
birthday
also
falls
on
June
13.
Also,
if
you
add
the
digits
of
his
date
of
birth
which
is
June
13,
1987,
the
digits
add
up
to
35
which
when
reduced
would
be
8,
which
doesn't
have
anything
to
do
with
13.
Sorry.
But,
wait.
Gautham
Vasudev
Menon
was
born
on
February
25,
1973.
2
+
5
+
2
+
1
+
9
+
7
+
3
equals
29.
Nope.
It's
not
happening.
13
features
three
female
leads
played
by
Aadhya
Prasad,
Bhavya
Trikha,
and
Aishwarya.
The
film
is
written
and
directed
by
Vivek
and
produced
by
Nandagopal.
There
have
been
two
films
of
the
same
name,
13,
released
in
Hollywood.
One
was
released
in
2003,
and
another
in
2010.
This
2022
Tamil
film
has
nothing
to
do
with
the
other
two.
The
2010
film,
13,
is
a
psychological
crime
thriller
starring
Jason
Statham
and
a
remake
of
a
French
film
named
13
Tzameti.