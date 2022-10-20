13 The Movie Teaser Review: GV Prakash & Gautham Menon's Horror Flick Has A Ponniyin Selvan Connect

Arulmozhi Varman - that's the connection 13 has with Ponniyin Selvan. More on that later.

The teaser looks good. It shows GV Prakash's character with his friends, having fun. But then the voice-over life is not always going to be fun. Naturally, it appears the gang gets into some kind of trouble that is over their ability to crack.

On the other hand, Gautham Menon's character is investigating the unsolved murders of six police officers. How the two tracks connect, and how the investigation unravels seems to be the plot of the film.

Arulmozhi Varman is the name of Gautham's character and the man looks so cool, that I wouldn't mind if he were in every film that is released.

The teaser doesn't reveal much, and it's not supposed to. It gives a sense of how the film is going to look and feel. GV Prakash and the gang run around in the woods and they seem trapped near a haunted property. And we see glimpses of a weird, creepy, and scary dance performance happening among people. It's confusing and intriguing to think what kind of scares the team has staged for us.

I'm not sure what it means that the 13 on the title card is incomplete. The three in the 13. is cut at the bottom, and it only goes as far as it has to, to make sure it's 3. I wonder if that has any significance to the plot or is just an aesthetic choice. Or maybe they thought we would be scratching our heads about it, and planted it there.

The film stars GV Prakash, Gautham Menon, Aadhya Prasad, Bhavya Trikha, and Aishwarya. The film is written and directed by Vivek and produced by Nandagopal. Siddhu composed the film's music.