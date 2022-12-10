23 Years Of Sethu: Director Bala’s Film That Made The Entire Film Industry To Look Back At Chiyaan Vikram!

Today is the day of the release of director Bala's debut film Sethu, which has become a light in many people's lives, overcoming all the hardships, obstacles, embarrassments and pains.

Bala, who came from Balumahendra's cinema workshop, made his directorial debut with Sethu. He is an artist who dares to show the other side of things that no one hesitates to talk about. He is a common man who can move us on screen with his powerful writing. That is considered as Bala's style then and now.

Bala who was shocked by the scene he saw when he went to Erwadi, converted it as film and named it Sethu. Even though 23 years have passed since the release of this film, it still makes our minds heavy when we think about it. He portrayed the life of the mentally affected people there in his brilliant screenplay. Ilayaraja's music is another great strength of Sethu movie. Along with the soul-melting music, his soulful voice, 'where does this path lead to...' (Enge sellum intha paathai..) plunged the listeners into sadness through the song. It is no exaggeration to say that the film is definitely a milestone that changed the pattern of Tamil cinema.

Actor Vikram is another artist who got an address through the film Sethu. Vikram, who stepped into Tamil cinema, met with only failures. Sethu was a film that fed the hunger of a brilliant actor who had penance for years for just one hit. It was astonishing that an actor could stoop to this level and prove himself. Vikram, who had been waiting for 9 years, shed 13 kg for Sethu. His perseverance, self-confidence and hard work have not gone in vain and he is still showing himself as a mass hero as Chiyaan Vikram.

Even though many movies are released today based on Sethu's screenplay pattern, Bala's Sethu is the pioneer. We appreciate the film so much today, but the film faced many problems when it was released. It is a shame that no one came forward to buy the film after it was screened more than a hundred times. Even worse than that, there was no audience for a week after its release.

A famous magazine published Sethu's film. After that, the audience gradually increased and at one point the theater was houseful. The movie Sethu ran successfully for 300 days and won the National Award. No matter how many romantic films have been released till now, no matter how many romantic films are released from now on, Sethu is an unforgettable romantic film. The movie is a great example that failure is not for anyone.