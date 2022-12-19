25 Years of Kadhaluku Mariyadhai: Thalapathy Vijay's Epic Love Film Trending On Twitter!

Today is the release day of the movie Kadhaluku Mariyadhai, a rare romantic film that Tamil cinema has seen.

Love is an inevitable part of Tamil cinema. Among the many romantic films, the movie Kadhaluku Mariyadhai is a film that paid respect to love. Today is the release day of this movie. No matter how many romantic films appear in Tamil cinema, a few films will remain forever in history. Even after 25 years, the movie Kadhaluku Mariyadhai has not left that status even today.

In the 90's Tamil cinema was ruled by leading actors like Ajith, Vijay and Prashant. They released a series of romantic films and most of the films became the big hits. This film Kadhaluku Mariyadhai is a milestone in the career of Vijay who is celebrated by Tamil cinema as a mass actor today. Directed by Malayalam director Faasil (Fahadh Faasil's Father), the film was released in Tamil after receiving overwhelming response in Malayalam. Baby Shalini, who played everyone's favorite child as a child artist, made her debut as a heroine through this film.

Both the hero and heroine belonging to different religions are being treated as children at home, and love blossoms between them. As usual love comes with resistance. The heroine's family opposes their romance due to their already existing conflict with the hero, even if it is not shown because of religion.

Despite the opposition, the loving couple decides to get married and leaves the house. Then they change their minds and decide not to marry against the family and both of them go to their homes. In the climactic scene the two families make a conscious decision to meet and put the love couples together. The climax scene in the film brought goosebumps.

25 Years Of Epic Love Story! ❤️✍️ #KadhalukkuMariyadhai💘 pic.twitter.com/WcpjvuhIOi — 𝗦𝗔𝗥𝗔𝗧𝗛 𝗦𝗔𝗡𝗞𝗔𝗥 𝗞𝗦  (@SarathSankarKS2) December 19, 2022

The film was an expression of an average man about love, affection, family, friendship and enmity. It was celebrated among all. Not only Vijay and Shalini, but all the actors in the film performed in a realistic way.

Ilayaraja's music occupied us throughout the film. The song 'Ananda Kuyilin Paatu' connects everyone to their family. The song 'Ennai Thaalaata Varuvaalaa' still adds sweetness to the ears. And the other songs of the film are still enjoyed by all across generations. This romantic movie is a movie that honors love by watching it together with the family. Not only for 25 years, as long as there is love in this world, as long as there is cinema, the movie honoring love will be appreciated.