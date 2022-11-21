3 Reasons Why Nivaashyini Got Eliminated From Bigg Boss 6 Tamil   

After a week full of action-filled drama, the weekend episode is the most anticipated part among the Bigg Boss viewers, as they expect the show's host Kamal Haasan to point out the mistakes to the housemates and eliminate the not-so-interesting contestants as voted by the audiences.

Accordingly, as the Bigg Boss Tamil season 6 contestants completed their sixth week, the unofficial voting results predicted Ayesha to leave the house. There were mixed comments on this poll results. While there were many other non-participative contestants, Ayesha was comparatively doing her best and was active inside the house.

As reported earlier in Filmibeat, Friday's reports changed from Ayesha moving upwards in votes resulting in Nivashini and Robert master receiving the minimum number of votes. So it was anticipated that either of the two would be shown exit during the weekend. Accordingly, Nivaashyini was eliminated yesterday.

A few reasons that could have resulted in her elimination are:

1) Lack of fluency in the Tamil language. She is a model from Singapore. She lacked fluency in Tamil due to her Singaporean descent. This might have led to the communication gap between herself and the housemates.

2) Nivaayshini shared proximity with the recently evicted fellow contestant Asal Kolaar. While their cringe behavior inside the house was also one of the reasons for the eviction of Asal Kolaar, Nivaa's eviction was delayed by a couple of weeks. Nivaashyini felt lost after Asal was evicted. She took the blame herself for his eviction and was seen as depressed.

3) She was continuously non-participative. The reason might be her poor communication of her with house mates. The audience couldn't find her presence attractive or engaging.

Meanwhile, the previous day Kamal Haasan condemned the behavior of the other housemates, Azeem, ADK, and Vikraman. He also appreciated Queency and Shivin for standing up and doing a smart play. He also appreciated VJ Kathiravan who played his role perfectly to the notch.

After Nivaa's elimination, media reports about her remuneration have also surfaced.