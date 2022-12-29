5 VIRAL PICS: Ramya Pandiyan Heats Up The Internet With Her Latest Glamorous Photoshoot

Tamil star Ramya Pandiya, who shot up to huge fame after taking part in the reality show, Bigg Boss has stolen the internet's limelight now. The actor took to her Instagram space and shared a few glamorous photos from her recent photoshoot. Ever since the photos surfaced online, her fans have been giving her thumbs up.

Clad in a printed orange dress, Ramya posed for photos in an elegant manner. The deep-necked dress with strappy sleeves goes very well with her minimal makeup. Sharing them on Christmas, she wrote on Instagram, "It's the season to sparkle Merry Christmas my dear insta fam!" Later, she shared a couple more photos on Wednesday and posted a heart emoji along with it. Celebrities like VJ Rakshan and Sandy Master reacted to the post and shared their love.

On the acting front, Ramya has two movies in his kitty that are awaiting release namely Idumbankali and Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam. Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam received acclaim from fans and critics when it was screened at the 27th International Film Festival of Kerala (IIFK) on 12 December 2022. The film's theatrical premiere is yet to be announced. Directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery, the Tamil-Malayalam bilingual drama marks Ramya's Mollywood debut.

Earlier this week, the makers dropped the film's trailer. Led by Mollywood megastar Mohanlal, the film revolves around a man who becomes a different person after his afternoon nap. The film was written by S Hareesh. Jointly produced by Mammootty and Lijo, the film also features Ashokan, Kainakary Thankaraj, T Suresh Babu, Chethan Jayalal, and Ashwath Ashokkumar in supporting roles.

As far as Idumbankali is concerned, the film is helmed by Arul Ajit and produced by C V Kumar and BT Arasakumar under the banner Thirukumaran Entertainment and BTK Film. Sshivada plays the male lead in the upcoming action drama.